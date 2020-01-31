Strs Ohio Has $2.02 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,774,000 after purchasing an additional 108,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crown by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in Crown by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crown by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 530,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Crown by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 510,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 344,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $744,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,332,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $837,437 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

