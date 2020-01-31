Strs Ohio Has $2.08 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

