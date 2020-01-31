Strs Ohio Has $2.17 Million Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 54,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.12.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $2,084,654.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,104.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,646 shares of company stock worth $10,202,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $231.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.40. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $173.31 and a 1 year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.