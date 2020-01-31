Strs Ohio Has $2.29 Million Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,068 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 47,458 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 10,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE NBL opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

