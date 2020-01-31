Strs Ohio Has $2.44 Million Stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Novocure were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 457.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,994.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 483,912 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novocure by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $6,384,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,463,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $397,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,669 shares of company stock worth $58,404,584 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -295.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

