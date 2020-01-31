Strs Ohio Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Visteon worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 357,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 523,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visteon by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 56,457 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,649,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 41,275 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VC opened at $83.56 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.62.

VC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

