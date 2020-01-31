Strs Ohio Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

