Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 193.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 986.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Nomura dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

