Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

