Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,475.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 267,546 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8,383.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after buying an additional 213,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after buying an additional 207,856 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $19,829,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $155.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.