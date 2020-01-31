Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Tech Data by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tech Data by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TECD shares. Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

TECD opened at $144.10 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $145.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

