Strs Ohio Purchases 5,531 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,788,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,024 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

