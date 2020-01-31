Strs Ohio Purchases 6,971 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $129.46 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $136.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

