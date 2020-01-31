Strs Ohio Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 8.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $163.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

