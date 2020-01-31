Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.66. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

