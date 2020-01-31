Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 59.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $152.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

