Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 188,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 45,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 110,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.05 per share, with a total value of $14,913,976.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 350,590 shares of company stock worth $46,175,803 and sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $132.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

