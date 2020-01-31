Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $105.82 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

