Strs Ohio Sells 2,189 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,871 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Splunk by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. First Analysis lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.09.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $161.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day moving average of $132.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

