Strs Ohio Sells 26,600 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Argo Group worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Argo Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Argo Group by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Argo Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Shares of ARGO opened at $66.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.37 million.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

