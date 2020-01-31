Strs Ohio Sells 27,000 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,123,000 after buying an additional 80,776 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after buying an additional 228,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet Co has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.11.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $540.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

