Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.09. 623,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

