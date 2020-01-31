Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,340 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,773 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

