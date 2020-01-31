Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,643 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,874 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $125.59. 31,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,057. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $103.16 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

