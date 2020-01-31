Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,613,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,880,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 873,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,665,000 after buying an additional 85,921 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $68,156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,788,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,057,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $94.46. 295,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $96.62.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

