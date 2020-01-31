Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,258 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $78.11. 229,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,940. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $68.43 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.74.

