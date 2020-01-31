Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. 565,287 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

