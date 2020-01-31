Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 334,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,834,000 after buying an additional 49,983 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

Shares of TRV traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.11. 60,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.06. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

