Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,776,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.24 and a 200 day moving average of $199.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $162.89 and a 1 year high of $225.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

