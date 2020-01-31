Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.32 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.0% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $13,463,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 117,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,599,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.37.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

