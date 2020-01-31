Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 1.1% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. National Pension Service lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. 2,797,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.