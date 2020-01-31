Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.92 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.2% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.17. 1,801,651 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.