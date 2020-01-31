Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. 7,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,961. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $87.12 and a one year high of $98.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10.

