Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.2% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. 11,219,313 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.