Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,500. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

