Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. Southern comprises approximately 1.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,610 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $70.20. 184,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,633. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.