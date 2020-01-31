Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $125.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,277. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $110.24 and a 12-month high of $130.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

