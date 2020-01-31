Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,822 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 44,016 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 82,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.62. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

