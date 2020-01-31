Sumokoin (SUMO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $98,716.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $98,716.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001249 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Indodax and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00764697 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004346 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001879 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001807 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 26,086,457 coins and its circulating supply is 19,386,457 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

