SunCoke Energy Inc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunCoke Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 71,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,307. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $477.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.