Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Cut to Sell at CIBC

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter worth $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

