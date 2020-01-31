SunTrust Banks Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $8.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.53. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.46. 1,166,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. The company has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

