SunTrust Banks Comments on SAGE Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($13.65) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($13.61). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($10.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.32.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The company’s revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,035,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

