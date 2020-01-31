SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2,450.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.97% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,202.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,846.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,811.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

