SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Friday. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ FY2020 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $214.50. 1,863,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 15,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank VA boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank VA now owns 26,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

