SunTrust Banks Weighs in on WEX Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for WEX in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.35. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

WEX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.38.

WEX opened at $224.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 148.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. WEX has a twelve month low of $159.68 and a twelve month high of $234.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.94 and a 200-day moving average of $206.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

