SuperCoin Price Reaches $0.0021 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. SuperCoin has a market cap of $109,614.00 and approximately $451.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,172,203 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

