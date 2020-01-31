Superior Plus Corp. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Raymond James lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$448.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$520.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.39.

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.74 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 103.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 637.17%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

