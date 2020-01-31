Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGY. Scotiabank raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Surge Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.00. 1,024,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $336.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.16.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$97.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

