sUSD Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. sUSD has a market cap of $7.69 million and $2,737.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00010461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 7,786,594 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

